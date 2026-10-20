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    Trump: US ready to tighten sanctions against Russia

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    • 20 October, 2026
    • 08:18
    Trump: US ready to tighten sanctions against Russia

    US President Donald Trump has said that Washington is ready to tighten sanctions against Russia at any time if the United States and Russia fail to reach an agreement on resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

    According to Report, the US leader made the remarks while answering journalists' questions about why he had declined to impose new restrictions under a bill initiated by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

    Trump noted that he had the right to do so at any time and could immediately take that step if the negotiations failed to produce results.

    The US president stressed that he is not currently planning to impose additional sanctions because Washington continues to hold talks with Moscow.

    He also pointed out that such measures were not taken while negotiations were underway.

    Trump further stated that most of his Republican colleagues understand the decision not to introduce new sanctions for now.

    The US leader said he explained his position to Republicans who disagreed with his decision, adding that there were only a few of them because they trusted him.

    Sanctions against Russia Donald Trump Russia-Ukraine conflict United States of America
    ABŞ Prezidenti Rusiyaya qarşı sanksiyaları sərtləşdirməyə hazırdır
    Президент США допустил ужесточение санкций против России в случае провала переговоров по Украине
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