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    Tajikistan, SpaceX discuss expanding cooperation in satellite internet

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    • 20 October, 2026
    • 08:44
    Tajikistan, SpaceX discuss expanding cooperation in satellite internet

    Tajikistan's Ambassador to the United States, Zavqi Zavqizoda, has met with Julia Groeblacher, Director for Market Access and Development for SpaceX's Starlink project.

    According to Report, citing the Embassy of Tajikistan in the United States, the parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in telecommunications and satellite internet services.

    "During the meeting, issues related to expanding cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and SpaceX, including in the fields of telecommunications and satellite internet, were discussed," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

    Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the existing roadmap for the deployment of the Starlink network, as well as the development of Edge Point of Presence (PoP) infrastructure.

    The sides also exchanged views on prospects for developing mutually beneficial cooperation in the future.

    expanding cooperation SpaceX Tajikistan
    Tacikistan və "SpaceX" peyk interneti sahəsində əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Таджикистан и SpaceX обсудили расширение сотрудничества в сфере спутникового интернета
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