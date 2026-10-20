UEFA Champions League: Sabah to face Borussia Dortmund today
Football
- 20 October, 2026
- 09:08
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Azerbaijan's Sabah FK football club will play its next match in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase today.
According to Report, the team coached by Valdas Dambrauskas will take on Germany's Borussia Dortmund.
The match will kick off at 20:45 (GMT+4) at the Baku Olympic Stadium.
Spanish FIFA referee Javier Alberola Rojas will officiate the game.
Sabah are currently 22nd in the league phase standings with three points, while the visitors are 18th with the same number of points.
UEFA Çempionlar Liqası: "Sabah" bu gün Dortmund "Borussiya"sı ilə üz-üzə gələcək
Лига чемпионов УЕФА: "Сабах" сегодня сыграет с дортмундской "Боруссией"
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