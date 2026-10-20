Kazakhstan, Serbia agree on military-technical co-op

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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a law ratifying an agreement with Serbia on military-technical cooperation, Report informs referring to the official media of Kazakhstan.

"To ratify the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on military-technical cooperation, concluded in Belgrade on November 29, 2023," reads the document signed on October 19.

The agreement is aimed at establishing and developing mutually beneficial military-technical cooperation between the two countries on the basis of equality and in accordance with their national legislation.

The document provides for mutual supplies of military products, including arms and military equipment, as well as the execution of work and provision of services in the military-technical sphere.

In addition, cooperation covers the results of intellectual activity, including exclusive rights to them, as well as the exchange of relevant information and documentation.