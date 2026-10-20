At least 14 killed in landslide at illegal gold mine in Colombia
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- 20 October, 2026
- 09:01
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At least 14 people have been killed and seven others injured in a landslide at an illegal gold mine in southwestern Colombia, said Alex Gonzalez, Secretary of Peace and Human Rights at the Department of Nariño, Report informs via Caracol TV.
"It is now known that 14 people have died, while another seven have been injured. Search and rescue operations have already been completed," he said.
Earlier reports indicated that nine people had been killed in the incident.
According to Gonzalez, the tragedy occurred at an illegal open-pit mine in the municipality of Santa Barbara. The landslide trapped miners engaged in gold extraction beneath the debris.
Kolumbiyada qızıl mədənində torpaq sürüşməsi nəticəsində 14 nəfər ölüb
В Колумбии при обрушении грунта на нелегальном руднике погибли 14 человек
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