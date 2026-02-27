Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Official welcome ceremony held for Prime Minister of Ethiopia

    Foreign policy
    An official welcome ceremony was held in Baku for Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali on February 27.

    According to Report, a guard of honor was arranged for the Ethiopian Prime Minister in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali and First Lady Zinash Tayachew.

    The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

    The national anthems of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

    The guard of honor marched in front of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali to the accompaniment of a military march.

    Both leaders posed for official photographs.

