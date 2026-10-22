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    Azerbaijan, Hungary explore advancing cooperation in legal sphere

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 07:12
    Azerbaijan, Hungary explore advancing cooperation in legal sphere

    Azerbaijan and Hungary have discussed further developing their effective cooperation in jurisprudence and law, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Hungary said in a post on X, Report informs.

    "Ambassador Esmira Jafarova welcomed Dr. Ákos Kozma, Justice of the Constitutional Court of Hungary, on a courtesy visit to the Embassy.

    During the meeting, discussions focused on preserving and advancing the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary in the fields of law and jurisprudence for the benefit of both countries," the embassy wrote.

    Esmira Jafarova Embassy of Azerbaijan in Hungary Azerbaijan-Hungary relations
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