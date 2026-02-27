BP appoints new national finance vice president for AGT

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Energy
    • 27 February, 2026
    BP has appointed Nadir Imanov, currently BP's vice president, finance, for the Middle East and North Africa, as vice president, finance, for the Azerbaijan-Georgia- Türkiye (AGT) region, effective 1 April 2026, Report informs via BP.

    In this role, Imanov will be responsible for overseeing BP's financial performance across the AGT region. He will report to the senior vice president, finance, production and operations, based in BP's London office.

    He will succeed Colin Allan, the current AGT vice president, finance, who will return to the UK effective 1 April.

    With this appointment, Nadir Imanov becomes the seventh national vice president within BP's regional business leadership team.

    "Nadir brings more than 30 years of planning and commercial experience, the majority of which has been with BP in Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Egypt and Oman, where he has led major teams and businesses," BP said.

