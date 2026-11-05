Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
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    UEFA Champions League: Sabah lose away to Viking

    Football
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 07:37
    UEFA Champions League: Sabah lose away to Viking

    Azerbaijani football club Sabah FK has played another match in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) against Norway's Viking.

    According to Report, the match, held in the city of Stavanger, ended in a 4-1 victory for the home side.

    The Azerbaijani side, coached by Valdas Dambrauskas, opened the scoring. Orphé Mbina found the net in the 11th minute. Erik Botheim equalized in the 27th minute. Zlatko Tripić then put the Norwegians ahead in the 69th minute.

    He converted a penalty awarded for a foul. Although goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov saved the player's initial attempt, the second effort proved successful.

    Henrik Falchener extended Viking's lead with a header in the 81st minute. Erik Botheim completed his brace in the 90+4th minute, scoring the final goal of the match.

    Sabah finished the game with 10 men. In the 77th minute, Aden McCarthy was shown a straight red card for a serious foul.

    Sabah had previously lost to England's Manchester United (0-4) and Germany's Borussia Dortmund (1-2) in the UCL league phase. The Azerbaijani champions recorded a 2-0 victory over Czech side Slavia Prague.

    Sabah will face Spain's Barcelona on November 25 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

    UEFA Champions League Sabah FK Football
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