Gold prices surpass $4,100

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Gold futures on the COMEX exchange for December 2026 delivery have surpassed $4,100 per troy ounce for the first time since October 22.

According to Report, this was indicated by data from the trading platform.

As of 4:30 a.m. Baku time (GMT+4), the precious metal's price had risen by 4.16% to $4,104.4 per troy ounce.

By around 5:00 a.m., the increase had eased to 4.06%, while the futures price stood at $4,100.2 per troy ounce.