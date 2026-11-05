Gold prices surpass $4,100
Finance
- 05 November, 2026
- 07:40
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Gold futures on the COMEX exchange for December 2026 delivery have surpassed $4,100 per troy ounce for the first time since October 22.
According to Report, this was indicated by data from the trading platform.
As of 4:30 a.m. Baku time (GMT+4), the precious metal's price had risen by 4.16% to $4,104.4 per troy ounce.
By around 5:00 a.m., the increase had eased to 4.06%, while the futures price stood at $4,100.2 per troy ounce.
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