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    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Gold prices surpass $4,100

    Finance
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 07:40
    Gold prices surpass $4,100

    Gold futures on the COMEX exchange for December 2026 delivery have surpassed $4,100 per troy ounce for the first time since October 22.

    According to Report, this was indicated by data from the trading platform.

    As of 4:30 a.m. Baku time (GMT+4), the precious metal's price had risen by 4.16% to $4,104.4 per troy ounce.

    By around 5:00 a.m., the increase had eased to 4.06%, while the futures price stood at $4,100.2 per troy ounce.

    Gold prices Comex exchange
    Qızılın qiyməti 4 100 dolları ötüb
    Цена золота превысила $4 100 впервые с 22 октября
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