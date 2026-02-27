Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Ambassador: Conveying truth about Khojaly to world hasn't been easy

    Foreign policy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 11:01
    Ambassador: Conveying truth about Khojaly to world hasn't been easy

    A commemoration event dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held at City St George's University of London.

    According to Report, the event was organized by the British Azerbaijani Community and the Azerbaijani Society of City St George's, University of London.

    Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the UK, Elin Suleymanov, stated that conveying the truth about Khojaly to the world community has not been easy. Despite presenting facts, there are still those who maintain a biased stance against Azerbaijan, he added.

    The diplomat drew attention to the presence of revanchist forces in Armenia and stressed, as President Ilham Aliyev has said, that the Azerbaijani people must always remain united and vigilant. He underlined that double standards are dangerous for other nations as well, adding that if the international community had not shown indifference to the Khojaly genocide at the time, similar tragedies against other peoples could have been prevented.

    During the event, a video interview was presented with Sayavush Huseynov from Zangilan, who lost family members in the First Karabakh War. The exhibition "War Through the Eyes of Children" showcased drawings by children from various countries, including the UK, and a film dedicated to the truth about Khojaly was screened.

    The event concluded with Ukrainian violinist Sofia Yavorska performing musical pieces dedicated to the memory of Khojaly"s victims.

    Ambassador: Conveying truth about Khojaly to world hasn't been easy
    Ambassador: Conveying truth about Khojaly to world hasn't been easy
    Ambassador: Conveying truth about Khojaly to world hasn't been easy
    Ambassador: Conveying truth about Khojaly to world hasn't been easy
    Ambassador: Conveying truth about Khojaly to world hasn't been easy
    Ambassador: Conveying truth about Khojaly to world hasn't been easy
    Ambassador: Conveying truth about Khojaly to world hasn't been easy
    Ambassador: Conveying truth about Khojaly to world hasn't been easy
    Ambassador: Conveying truth about Khojaly to world hasn't been easy

    Elin Suleymanov Azerbaijani Ambassador Khojaly genocide UK London
    Photo
    Səfir: Xocalı ilə bağlı həqiqətlərin dünya ictimaiyyətinə çatdırılması heç də asan olmayıb
    Photo
    Элин Сулейманов: Донести правду о Ходжалы до мирового сообщества было непросто

    Latest News

    11:04
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Ethiopia

    Foreign policy
    11:01
    Photo

    Ambassador: Conveying truth about Khojaly to world hasn't been easy

    Foreign policy
    10:56

    Official welcome ceremony held for Prime Minister of Ethiopia

    Foreign policy
    10:48

    US offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest of Mexican Sinaloa Cartel bosses

    Other countries
    10:39

    British Embassy: Armenia–Azerbaijan normalization key to lasting peace

    Foreign policy
    10:24

    BP appoints new national finance vice president for AGT

    Energy
    10:17

    Gold prices exceed $5,200 per ounce

    Finance
    10:09

    Azerbaijan proposes restrictions on social networks for children

    Domestic policy
    10:06

    Azeri Light crude up 2%

    Energy
    All News Feed