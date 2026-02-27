A commemoration event dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held at City St George's University of London.

According to Report, the event was organized by the British Azerbaijani Community and the Azerbaijani Society of City St George's, University of London.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the UK, Elin Suleymanov, stated that conveying the truth about Khojaly to the world community has not been easy. Despite presenting facts, there are still those who maintain a biased stance against Azerbaijan, he added.

The diplomat drew attention to the presence of revanchist forces in Armenia and stressed, as President Ilham Aliyev has said, that the Azerbaijani people must always remain united and vigilant. He underlined that double standards are dangerous for other nations as well, adding that if the international community had not shown indifference to the Khojaly genocide at the time, similar tragedies against other peoples could have been prevented.

During the event, a video interview was presented with Sayavush Huseynov from Zangilan, who lost family members in the First Karabakh War. The exhibition "War Through the Eyes of Children" showcased drawings by children from various countries, including the UK, and a film dedicated to the truth about Khojaly was screened.

The event concluded with Ukrainian violinist Sofia Yavorska performing musical pieces dedicated to the memory of Khojaly"s victims.