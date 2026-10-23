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An event marking United Nations Day was held at the UN office in Turkmenistan, where Azerbaijan was represented by a dedicated exhibition stand.

According to Report's Kazakhstan bureau, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan presented information about the country's historical and cultural heritage, national traditions, and economic and tourism potential.

Turkmenistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Mahri Bashimova and members of the diplomatic corps visited the stand.

Visitors were introduced to products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand. Azerbaijani mineral water İstisu attracted particular interest.

Guests also had the opportunity to sample traditional Azerbaijani dishes and sweets. The stand featured books and brochures on Azerbaijan's history, culture, carpet-making and visual arts, as well as its tourism opportunities.

As part of the cultural programme, Azerbaijani national dances were performed and warmly received by the event's participants.