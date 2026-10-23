MFA: All three Azerbaijani citizens rescued after attack on vessel off Romania

All three Azerbaijani citizens have been rescued following a drone strike on the cargo vessel Khoryv in the Black Sea off the Romanian coast, Aykhan Hajizada, head of the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement.

According to Report, he said one of the citizenssustained minor injuries.

"According to the information we have received, all three of our citizens who were among the vessel's 13 crew members have been rescued. Rufan Khalig oglu Ahmadov, born in 1992, who sustained minor injuries, underwent a medical examination and was accommodated at a hotel," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

He also stressed that Azerbaijan's Embassy in Romania was coordinating efforts with the relevant competent authorities. Necessary measures are being taken to provide consular assistance to the Azerbaijani citizens.

The Foreign Ministry once again urged Azerbaijani citizens to refrain from travelling to regions where hostilities are ongoing and the security situation remains unstable.

"We also urge them to refrain from working in these areas or aboard transport operating along dangerous routes, particularly on vessels in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov," Hacizada stressed.

The Comoros-flagged cargo vessel Khoryv, which was carrying Azerbaijani and Ukrainian citizens, sank in the Black Sea following a drone strike. According to Romanian naval authorities, 13 people were on board: 10 Ukrainian citizens and three Azerbaijani citizens.