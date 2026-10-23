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    Azerbaijan assumes chairmanship of Turkic Investment Fund's Board of Governors

    Economy
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 20:55
    Azerbaijan assumes chairmanship of Turkic Investment Fund's Board of Governors

    Azerbaijan has assumed the chairmanship of the Board of Governors of the Turkic Investment Fund until the conclusion of its next annual meeting, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said following a meeting of the fund's Board of Governors in Tashkent.

    According to Report, under a decision adopted at the meeting, Hungary was appointed vice-chair of the Board.

    During the meeting, the participants discussed expanding the Turkic Investment Fund's operations and strengthening investment cooperation among its member states.

    They emphasized the fund's role in deepening economic integration across the Turkic world, promoting mutual investment and implementing joint projects. They also discussed the organization of its activities, expanding financing opportunities and developing cooperation with international financial institutions.

    Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev presented the country's experience in establishing bilateral investment funds with partner countries. He proposed strengthening ties between the Turkic Investment Fund and these institutions and establishing joint financing mechanisms.

    Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) Elnur Aliyev Azerbaijani Economy Ministry
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