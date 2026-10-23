12 killed in bus collision in Pakistan
Incident
- 23 October, 2026
- 18:53
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At least 12 people were killed and around 22 injured in a head-on collision between a minibus and a passenger bus in Pakistan's Balochistan province.
According to Report, citing Dawn, police said the accident occurred on Friday near Uthal on the Quetta–Karachi highway. The passenger bus was traveling from Gwadar to Karachi, while the minibus was heading from Bela to Karachi.
Police said seven people died at the scene, while five others later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
The injured were taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Karachi for further treatment. Seven of them are in critical condition. Most of those killed and injured were travelling in the minibus.
Pakistanda avtobusların toqquşması nəticəsində 12 nəfər ölüb
В Пакистане при столкновении автобусов погибли 12 человек
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