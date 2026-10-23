Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss cooperation in field of justice

Azerbaijani Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov has discussed cooperation in the field of justice with Amin-ud-Din Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan's Constitutional Court, who is visiting Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Justice told Report.

The meeting highlighted that the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are based on strong historical, cultural and religious ties. The important role of mutual visits and high-level meetings between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in developing the strategic partnership between the two countries was also noted.

The sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the fields of justice and the judicial system, developing legal ties and facilitating the mutual exchange of experience.