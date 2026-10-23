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    Trump: US сould quickly end war with Iran or take all its oil

    Other countries
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 19:56
    Trump: US сould quickly end war with Iran or take all its oil

    US President Donald Trump has said that the United States could quickly end the war with Iran and could also seize all of Iran's oil, according to Report.

    "We could end the war with Iran very quickly. The question is whether we want to end it or let the regime fall on its own," Trump told journalists outside the White House.

    "We could take all their oil," the US president added.

    Trump also said that the US Navy was blockading the Strait of Hormuz to Iran, while other countries continued to transport oil through it. According to him, oil shipments through the strait exceeded pre-war levels last week.

    The US president claimed that Iran was running short of money and facing inflation. At the same time, Trump said Washington was getting everything it wanted and was considering further weakening Iran without immediately ending the conflict.

    "In fact, last week we took out more oil than ever before, even before the war," Trump stressed.

    Donald Trump Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Tramp: ABŞ İranla müharibəni tez başa çatdıra və ya bütün nefti götürə bilər
    Трамп: США могут быстро завершить войну с Ираном или забрать всю нефть
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    44 filmi

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