Three Azerbaijani boxers reach U-15 European Championship finals in Trabzon

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Three Azerbaijani boxers have advanced to the finals of the U-15 European Championships in Trabzon, Türkiye, while two others have secured bronze medals, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation told Report.

Three members of the national team won their semifinal bouts to advance to the finals.

Sanan Nasibli (52 kg) will face Brodie Dow of Scotland in the final, Yusif Ali (57 kg) will take on Egor Zhirukhin of Russia, and Sarkhan Khakhverdiyev (70 kg) will meet Shane Fury of England.

Alakbar Mammadli (44 kg) and Gulay Ojagova (57 kg) finished the U-15 European Championships with bronze medals.

Five more Azerbaijani boxers will compete in the ring on the second day of the semifinal stage. The champions will be determined on October 25.