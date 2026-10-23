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    Zelenskyy confirms plans for trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia and US

    Other
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 19:36
    Zelenskyy confirms plans for trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia and US

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed plans to hold a trilateral meeting with representatives of Russia and the United States in early November.

    According to Report, citing Ukrainian media, Zelenskyy made the statement during an online address to the Hudson Institute in Washington.

    Zelenskyy noted that he had held a phone call with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, representatives of US President Donald Trump.

    "We are ready to meet any day, even tomorrow, but everything depends on the Russians," Zelenskyy said.

    The Ukrainian president recalled that a similar meeting had been expected in September but did not take place because, as he put it, "the Russian side found a reason to refuse negotiations."

    Earlier, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said the trilateral meeting would take place in Abu Dhabi in early November. According to him, the main topic would be ensuring the security of Russia and Ukraine following a peace settlement.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russia-Ukraine conflict United States of America
    Zelenski Ukrayna, Rusiya və ABŞ üçtərəfli görüşünün planlarını təsdiqləyib
    Зеленский подтвердил планы трехсторонней встречи Украины, России и США
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