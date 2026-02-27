Official WUF13 website presented in Baku

The official website for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), WUF13.az, has been unveiled during a press conference dedicated to preparations for the forum.

According to Report, Elnur Mirzazada, head of the Digital Marketing Department at the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company, noted that the main goal of the website was to provide event participants, media representatives, and the general public with unified, convenient, and timely access to information.

He said that the platform's design is inspired by the colors of the forum's official logo, and its visual design combines elements of Azerbaijani national architecture and ornamentation with modern digital trends.

WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22.