An international scientific conference entitled "Founders and Lessons of the First Turkological Congress: History and Modernity" is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The event is timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the congress, which took place in the capital of Azerbaijan in 1926.

The conference is being held in the Grand Assembly Hall of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan on Istiglaliyyat Street-the same location where the First Turkological Congress was held from February 26 to March 6, 1926. Holding the forum in Baku is seen as an important step in expanding cooperation between Turkic peoples, who share common historical roots and spiritual values.

On October 22, 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding the 100th anniversary of the congress. The document notes that Baku was one of the world's leading centers of Turkology in the early 20th century.

Representatives from Türkiye, Northern Cyprus, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are taking part in the conference.