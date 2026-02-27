Abiy Ahmed Ali: Ethiopia, Azerbaijan agreed to deepen partnership

Cooperation between Ethiopia and Azerbaijan has been steadily expanding in recent years, and both sides have expressed their readiness to further strengthen and develop it, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali wrote on X, Report informs.

"I express my sincere gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan [Ilham Aliyev] for the warm and gracious welcome extended to me on my maiden official visit to Azerbaijan. Over the past few years, our partnership has steadily expanded, underpinned by recent economic cooperation in the aviation sector, collaboration in industrial parks and free trade zones, and joint engagements between Ethiopian Investment Holdings and its Azerbaijani counterpart. These initiatives have laid a strong foundation for the continued strengthening of our bilateral relations, which, through today's in-depth discussions, we have agreed to further consolidate and elevate. Today, we also presided over the signing of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Defense and the exchange of several memoranda of understanding (MOUs)," he wrote on X.

The president of Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Ethiopia held talks in Baku today.