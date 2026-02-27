Turkish Deputy Minister: Baku scientific conference vital for Turkic world

The scientific conference in Baku dedicated to the First Turkological Congress carries significant importance for the Turkic world, according to Celile Eren Okten, Turkish Deputy Minister of National Education, Report informs.

Speaking at the international conference under the theme, Founders and Lessons of the First Turkological Congress: History and Modernity, the deputy minister emphasized that the event will host serious discussions on addressing challenges related to the modernization of language.

"Evaluations will be made from a broad perspective, ranging from values and etymological research to issues of shared understanding. Scholars and academics participating in this conference will contribute with collective knowledge and years of experience. For this reason, today's event is of great importance for the Turkic world," she said.