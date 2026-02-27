Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency outlines activities for WUF13

Within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan has structured its work around seven key directions, Kanan Guluzada, Advisor to the Chairman of the agency, stated at a press conference dedicated to the forum's preparation process, Report informs.

Guluzada explained that a special panel session on tourism and climate settlements will be organized during the forum: "In parallel, a national stand will introduce guests to Azerbaijan's cultural and historical heritage, cuisine, and rich gastronomy."

Touching on accommodation, the official said more than 100 hotels in Baku and Absheron are involved in the process: "Currently, 206 certified hotels operate in the capital, offering over 12,000 rooms. More than 60 hotels have already opened bookings through international platforms. Special adaptation training is also being conducted for hotel staff to improve service quality."

He added that innovations are also being introduced in the food sector: "Menus featuring localized, vegan, vegetarian, and traditional Azerbaijani breakfasts have been prepared for nearly 200 catering facilities and hotels. In addition, a fourth tourism information center will be opened in Icherisheher, complementing the existing three."

According to him, to promote the country, 24 thematic tour routes have been developed: "These tours cover not only Baku and Absheron but also regions such as Quba, Qusar, Shaki, Shamakhi, Gabala, Lankaran, and the liberated territories. Azerbaijan"s tourism industry is fully prepared to welcome guests at the highest level."