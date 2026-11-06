Coordinate 44 premiered in Tbilisi

The premiere of Coordinate 44, a play depicting the difficult yet heroic path of the Azerbaijani Army to victory and the liberation of occupied territories during the 44-day Patriotic War, has been held in Tbilisi.

According to Report's Georgia bureau, the production, dedicated to Victory Day on November 8, was staged by the Era Theater at the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia and with the support of the Association of Azerbaijani Businessmen (AZEBI).

Anar Rafigoghlu, the playwright and director of the production and artistic director of the Era Theater, told Report's local bureau that the initiative to stage the play had come from the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia.

According to him, Coordinate 44 is the theater's tenth production and its third stage work dedicated to Victory Day and Remembrance Day.

The premiere was attended by family members of martyrs, representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy and the Georgian Parliament, Azerbaijanis living in Georgia, public figures, military attachés of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Kazakhstan in Georgia, as well as veterans of the Patriotic War.