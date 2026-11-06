The Taghiyev: The School Screened at the 6th Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival

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The film Taghiyev: The School, directed by Zaur Gasimli, was screened as part of the 6th Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival.

According to Report's Istanbul correspondent, the film is competing in the festival's feature-length fiction category.

It is the fourth and final instalment in the Taghiyev film series, which tells the story of the life of philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.

The film explores significant historical events that took place in Baku and the wider region in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The project was produced by the Baku Media Center with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan Film Agency, and sponsored by Neqsol Holding, Kapital Bank, Bakcell and Norm.