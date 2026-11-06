Baku TV prepares 'Light Born of Victory' feature for Victory Day
Domestic policy
- 06 November, 2026
- 21:02
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Baku TV has prepared a feature titled "Light Born of Victory" to mark November 8, Victory Day.
According to Report, the video highlights the large-scale reconstruction and construction work underway in the liberated territories following the victory in the Patriotic War. It also focuses on the restoration of the region's energy infrastructure, with power lines now reaching even the most geographically inaccessible areas.
The feature also showcases power lines spanning sheer cliffs, specialists working in challenging conditions, construction projects continuing around the clock, and the foundations being laid for a new life in Karabakh.
The feature will air on Baku TV on November 7 at 21:45.
Baku TV prepares 'Light Born of Victory' feature for Victory Day
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