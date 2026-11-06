Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Baku TV prepares 'Light Born of Victory' feature for Victory Day

    Domestic policy
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 21:02
    Baku TV prepares 'Light Born of Victory' feature for Victory Day

    Baku TV has prepared a feature titled "Light Born of Victory" to mark November 8, Victory Day.

    According to Report, the video highlights the large-scale reconstruction and construction work underway in the liberated territories following the victory in the Patriotic War. It also focuses on the restoration of the region's energy infrastructure, with power lines now reaching even the most geographically inaccessible areas.

    The feature also showcases power lines spanning sheer cliffs, specialists working in challenging conditions, construction projects continuing around the clock, and the foundations being laid for a new life in Karabakh.

    The feature will air on Baku TV on November 7 at 21:45.

    Baku TV prepares 'Light Born of Victory' feature for Victory Day

    November 8 – Victory Day 44-day Patriotic War (Second Garabagh War) Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Video
    "Zəfərdən doğan işıq" sənədli filmi hazırlanıb
    Video
    Подготовлен документальный фильм "Свет, рожденный Победой"
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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