UK Defence Secretary John Healey on Thursday ordered a review of information about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's flights in and out of Royal Air Force bases in the UK after files released by the US authorities showed he had used at least two military facilities, Report informs via Financial Times.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has raised concerns about Epstein's use of UK airports, highlighting information in the files published by the US Department of Justice.

Brown has pointed to evidence that girls may have been trafficked in and out of the UK on some of the disgraced financier's flights.

The Financial Times noted on Sunday that the Epstein files showed a private plane linked to him used RAF Northolt, in north-west London, in 2013. The Times subsequently reported that the same aircraft refuelled at Northolt in 2015. Another aircraft linked to Epstein was in 2000 allowed to fly into RAF Marham in Norfolk.

A flight log for the plane released by the US Justice Department suggests it was carrying passengers going on a visit to the royal family's nearby Sandringham estate. One of the passengers listed on the aircraft was identified only as "1 female", a description that on other flights associated with Epstein has indicated the person in question was being trafficked for sexual purposes.

The Ministry of Defence said: "The defence secretary has ordered a review of all records that the department may hold relating to Epstein flights landing at RAF bases to ensure that any information which relates to Epstein's crimes is uncovered and provided to the relevant authorities."

The ministry added it would support any civilian police investigations. Several UK police forces have said they are examining Epstein's use of airports in their areas. They include Norfolk Constabulary, whose area includes Marham and Sandringham, and London's Metropolitan Police, which covers Northolt.