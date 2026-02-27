Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Tourism
    • 27 February, 2026
    Azerbaijan targets 9.2% tourism share in non‑oil GDP by 2030

    By 2030, Azerbaijan plans to increase the tourism sector's share in the non‑oil economy to 9.2%, according to Gunay Bayramova, Head of the Tourism Policy and Strategy Department at the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Speaking during public hearings in the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on the current state and development prospects of tourism in Azerbaijan, Bayramova noted that in 2026 the tourism sector is expected to generate 7.7 billion manats (just over $4.5 billion), which will account for 8% of non‑oil GDP.

    She added that this figure is projected to rise to 8.5 billion manats (almost $5 billion) or 8.2% of non-oil GDP in 2027, 9.5 billion manats (approximately $5.6 billion) or 8.3% of non-oil GDP in 2028, 10.6 billion manats (just over $6.23 billion) or 8.7% of non-oil GDP in 2029, and finally reach 11.8 billion manats ( just over $6.94 billion), or 9.2% of non-oil GDP in 2030.

    Azərbaycan yaxın 5 ildə turizmin qeyri-neft-qaz ÜDM-də payını 10 %-ə yaxınlaşdırmağı hədəfləyir
    Азербайджан нацелен к 2031 году довести долю туризма до 10% ненефтегазового ВВП

