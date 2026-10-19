Ukrainian children continue rehabilitation program in Azerbaijan

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Rehabilitation activities for children brought from Ukraine to Azerbaijan are continuing under a program implemented by the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

According to Report, citing the ministry, excursions to Gabala and Shaki were organized as part of the rehabilitation program to help the children spend their free time productively and become more familiar with Azerbaijan's history, culture and nature.

During the trips, the children visited the Gabala Museum of History and Local Lore, the Tufandag Recreation Complex and the Gabaland Entertainment Center in Gabala, as well as the Palace of the Shaki Khans in Shaki.

Visits to other regions of Azerbaijan are also planned for the program participants in the coming days.

The children are taking part in a 10-day social rehabilitation program that includes work in the areas of social and psychological support and social adaptation.