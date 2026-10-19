SOFAZ private equity investments rise 16.1%

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As of January 1 this year, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) had invested 4.014 billion manats ($2.36 billion) in private equity funds.

According to Report, citing the Fund's financial statements, this was 16.1% higher than on January 1, 2025.

Over the year, the share of investments in private equity funds in the Oil Fund's total assets declined from 3.4% to 3.2%.

SOFAZ was established by a decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 29, 1999.

The Fund's main objective is to ensure the accumulation and efficient management of revenues and other funds generated from the exploration and development of Azerbaijan's share of oil and gas resources, as well as from its own activities, in the interests of the country's present and future generations.