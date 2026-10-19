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    SWISS Zurich-Shanghai flight makes emergency landing in Baku

    Infrastructure
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 20:38
    SWISS Zurich-Shanghai flight makes emergency landing in Baku

    On October 19, the captain of SWISS flight SWR-188, operating from Zurich to Shanghai, requested an unscheduled landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a medical emergency involving a passenger.

    Report informs, citing the Heydar Aliyev International Airport that the Airbus A350-900 landed safely at Baku Airport at 19:21 local time (GMT+4).

    The passenger received initial medical assistance at the airport.

    The decision to resume the flight will be made by the aircraft's captain.

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport emergency landing
    "SWISS" aviaşirkətinin Sürix–Şanxay reysi Bakıya məcburi eniş edib
    Самолет SWISS совершил вынужденную посадку в Баку
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