SWISS Zurich-Shanghai flight makes emergency landing in Baku

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On October 19, the captain of SWISS flight SWR-188, operating from Zurich to Shanghai, requested an unscheduled landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a medical emergency involving a passenger.

Report informs, citing the Heydar Aliyev International Airport that the Airbus A350-900 landed safely at Baku Airport at 19:21 local time (GMT+4).

The passenger received initial medical assistance at the airport.

The decision to resume the flight will be made by the aircraft's captain.