SOFAZ real estate fund investments rise 7.2%

Stay up to date with the top news!

As of January 1 this year, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) had invested 4.894 billion manats ($2.88 billion) in real estate funds.

According to Report, citing the Fund's financial statements, this was 7.2% higher than on January 1, 2025.

Over the year, the share of investments in real estate funds in the Oil Fund's total assets declined from 4.45% to 3.9%.

SOFAZ was established by a decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 29, 1999.

The Fund's main objective is to ensure the accumulation and efficient management of revenues and other funds generated from the exploration and development of Azerbaijan's share of oil and gas resources, as well as from its own activities, in the interests of the country's present and future generations.