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    Russia expects Pezeshkian to attend GECF summit in Moscow

    Region
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 22:30
    Russia expects Pezeshkian to attend GECF summit in Moscow

    Russia expects Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow.

    According to Report, citing Interfax, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this at a press conference in Tehran.

    "We expect President Pezeshkian to be able to attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit, which will be held in Moscow at the end of October," Lavrov said.

    The GECF summit will take place in the Russian capital on October 27.

    Masoud Pezeshkian Sergey Lavrov
    Lavrov: Pezeşkianın bu ayın sonu Moskvaya səfəri gözlənilir
    Лавров: РФ рассчитывает на визит Пезешкиана в Москву в конце октября
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