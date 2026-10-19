Lecornu says state of emergency possible in France

Prime Minister of France Sébastien Lecornu has not ruled out declaring a state of emergency in the country if necessary amid mass riots, Report informs referring to French media.

At the same time, he noted that he currently considers other measures more appropriate for resolving the situation.

"If it is useful, I will do it... A state of emergency is not a political tool. It is nonetheless a serious matter, including in its implementation. So if it is necessary, obviously, we could do it. At the moment, introducing a curfew seems more appropriate for the current situation," he added.

During the briefing, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said that in connection with expected protest actions, "police and gendarmerie forces will be reinforced this weekend."

"Starting this evening, a number of measures will be introduced to contain and prevent the actions of looters," Nuñez said.