President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared new video
Domestic policy
- 19 October, 2026
- 22:12
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A new video has been shared on President Ilham Aliyev's official social media accounts, Report informs.
The post featured the following statement: "The peace is still fragile, and it needs to be protected and consolidated."
President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared new video
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Video
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