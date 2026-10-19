Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared new video

    Domestic policy
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 22:12
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared new video

    A new video has been shared on President Ilham Aliyev's official social media accounts, Report informs.

    The post featured the following statement: "The peace is still fragile, and it needs to be protected and consolidated."

    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared new video

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