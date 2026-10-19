Zakir Hasanov meets UAE Armed Forces chief in Baku

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Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has received Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of the General Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, who is visiting Azerbaijan.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, that Hasanov positively assessed the current level of military cooperation between the two countries and emphasized the importance of further expanding these ties.

Referring to the "Falcons Meet – 2026" joint tactical flight exercise, the minister said such exercises contribute to strengthening Azerbaijan-UAE military relations and the development of the two countries' armed forces.

Al Mazrouei thanked the Azerbaijani side for the warm reception and hospitality and highlighted the importance of joint exercises and reciprocal visits in facilitating the exchange of experience.

The UAE chief of general staff later met with Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army.

During the meeting at the General Staff, Valiyev commended the performance of servicemen participating in the "Falcons Meet – 2026" joint tactical flight exercise held in Azerbaijan.

Al Mazrouei, for his part, highlighted opportunities for further strengthening Azerbaijan-UAE relations.

The sides held an extensive exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries, as well as regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

Following the meetings, the delegation visited the Air Force Combined Air Operations Center, where it received detailed information on the center's activities.