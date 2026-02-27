Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Foreign policy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 17:57
    Javidan Huseynov has been appointed Azerbaijan's ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

    According to Report, the corresponding decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

    Under the decree, Javidan Rizvan oghlu Huseynov is appointed the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

    Prior to this appointment, Huseynov served as Azerbaijan's Consul General in Dubai.

    Ilham Aliyev Kingdom of Bahrain Javidan Huseynov Ambassador
    Cavidan Hüseynov Azərbaycanın Bəhreyndə səfiri təyin olunub
    Джавидан Гусейнов назначен послом Азербайджана в Бахрейне

