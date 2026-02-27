Javidan Huseynov has been appointed Azerbaijan's ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

According to Report, the corresponding decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

Under the decree, Javidan Rizvan oghlu Huseynov is appointed the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Prior to this appointment, Huseynov served as Azerbaijan's Consul General in Dubai.