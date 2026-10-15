Pentagon deploys around 600 troops to Latin America
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- 15 October, 2026
- 08:06
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The United States is deploying around 600 troops from the 10th Mountain Division, based at Fort Drum in New York State, as part of an expanded campaign against drug cartels in Latin America, Report informs via The New York Times.
According to the outlet, a battalion of approximately 600 personnel has already begun deploying to Panama. In addition, US troops are expected to conduct training exercises in Colombia and Honduras.
Their participation in supporting special operations targeting drug traffickers cannot be ruled out.
At the same time, the Pentagon has sent MQ-9 Reaper drones to Colombia and Ecuador. The US military is also considering options to expand strikes on land-based targets from naval vessels.
Pentaqon Latın Amerikasına 600 hərbçi göndərir
NYT: США направили военных для борьбы с наркокартелями в Латинской Америке
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