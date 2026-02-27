Tokayev, Vučić reach agreements on expanding bilateral economic relations

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Serbia, Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić, discussed cooperation in trade, transport and logistics, energy, industry, agriculture, information technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), as well as cultural and humanitarian issues.

    According to Report, Tokayev shared the outcomes of the high‑level talks during a joint briefing for the media, noting that several concrete agreements had been reached with particular focus on expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

    He highlighted the growth in bilateral trade and pointed out that around 60 Serbian companies are already operating successfully in Kazakhstan. In his assessment, the economic potential of both countries allows for a significant increase in mutual trade volumes and the implementation of new investment projects.

    Special attention was given to the development of transport and logistics ties, including the importance of establishing a direct air connection between Astana and Belgrade, the effective use of the Trans‑Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), and the launch of new logistics corridors. The parties also discussed cooperation in infrastructure, assigning relevant institutions and operators to define specific formats of collaboration.

    Tokayev underlined the strategic importance of applying AI and modern digital technologies, confirming readiness for joint work in this area. He also emphasized the considerable potential for strengthening bilateral relations in agriculture.

