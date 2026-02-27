Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Energy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 18:02
    SOCAR, BP sign Caspian seismic research agreement

    A cooperation agreement on seismic and well studies in the Caspian basin has been signed between the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and BP, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

    The agreement envisages conducting an advanced seismic study using innovative technologies to create a regional pseudo-3D seismic volume. This will be achieved by harmonizing and integrating existing seismic data collected over different periods. The project will be the first of its kind in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea.

    The resulting pseudo-3D seismic volume is expected to significantly enhance regional geological interpretation by reducing reliance on individual 2D seismic lines. The approach will enable basin-scale 3D mapping, provide a deeper understanding of exploration potential, and help reduce risks in future exploration projects across the Caspian basin.

    Under the cooperation framework, SOCAR will provide BP with 2D seismic lines, well data, and geological samples. In return, BP will carry out seismic data processing and laboratory analysis of the samples. The pseudo-3D seismic data will be delivered by a contractor with advanced technical capabilities and proven experience in applying this technology.

