    Domestic policy
    27 February, 2026
    19:13
    Schoolchildren to be taught digital literacy in Azerbaijan

    In Azerbaijan, digital literacy, cybersecurity, and responsible online behavior will be included in educational programs.

    According to Report, this is stipulated by the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev "On measures to protect children from harmful content and negative influences in the digital environment."

    According to the document, relevant topics will be integrated into preschool curricula and general education subjects, including updating the content of educational standards.

    Furthermore, the development and implementation of educational programs in the media targeting parents, teachers, and children is envisaged.

    Təhsil proqramlarına kibertəhlükəsizliklə bağlı davranış mövzuları daxil ediləcək
    В Азербайджане школьников будут обучать цифровой грамотности

