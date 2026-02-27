Schoolchildren to be taught digital literacy in Azerbaijan
Domestic policy
- 27 February, 2026
- 19:13
In Azerbaijan, digital literacy, cybersecurity, and responsible online behavior will be included in educational programs.
According to Report, this is stipulated by the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev "On measures to protect children from harmful content and negative influences in the digital environment."
According to the document, relevant topics will be integrated into preschool curricula and general education subjects, including updating the content of educational standards.
Furthermore, the development and implementation of educational programs in the media targeting parents, teachers, and children is envisaged.
Latest News
20:06
Kazakhstan urges citizens to refrain from traveling to IranRegion
19:53
Ethiopian Prime Minister visits Sangachal oil terminalForeign policy
19:49
Photo
Azerbaijan, UAE company to expedite commissioning of Bilasuvar solar power plantEnergy
19:43
Baku Metro discusses modernization with AIIB and ADBInfrastructure
19:33
Amy Carlon: US seeking to elevate relations with AzerbaijanForeign policy
19:29
Azerbaijan appoints New Consul General for DubaiForeign policy
19:21
Photo
Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Central Asia and RussiaTourism
19:13
Schoolchildren to be taught digital literacy in AzerbaijanDomestic policy
19:02