Amy Carlon: US seeking to elevate relations with Azerbaijan

The United States is seeking to elevate its bilateral relations with Azerbaijan to a qualitatively new level by strengthening political and economic engagement, Amy Carlon, Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Baku, told journalists, report informs.

According to Amy Carlon, following the historic Washington Summit, organized on August 8th last year at the initiative of US President Donald Trump, the Embassy team in Baku is actively working to strengthen the US-Azerbaijan partnership.

"This month, we celebrated an important milestone – the first visit of a US Vice President to Azerbaijan in nearly 20 years. A Strategic Partnership Charter was signed, focused on developing regional connectivity, bilateral trade and investment, and defense and security cooperation. Alongside Vice President J.D. Vance's visit, a large delegation from the US Chamber of Commerce arrived in Azerbaijan. Initially, 10 companies were planned to participate, but 30 companies and 60 delegates ultimately arrived. This was a great success," noted Amy Carlon.