Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Amy Carlon: US seeking to elevate relations with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 19:33
    Amy Carlon: US seeking to elevate relations with Azerbaijan

    The United States is seeking to elevate its bilateral relations with Azerbaijan to a qualitatively new level by strengthening political and economic engagement, Amy Carlon, Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Baku, told journalists, report informs.

    According to Amy Carlon, following the historic Washington Summit, organized on August 8th last year at the initiative of US President Donald Trump, the Embassy team in Baku is actively working to strengthen the US-Azerbaijan partnership.

    "This month, we celebrated an important milestone – the first visit of a US Vice President to Azerbaijan in nearly 20 years. A Strategic Partnership Charter was signed, focused on developing regional connectivity, bilateral trade and investment, and defense and security cooperation. Alongside Vice President J.D. Vance's visit, a large delegation from the US Chamber of Commerce arrived in Azerbaijan. Initially, 10 companies were planned to participate, but 30 companies and 60 delegates ultimately arrived. This was a great success," noted Amy Carlon.

    Amy Carlon
    Emi Karlon: ABŞ Azərbaycanla münasibətləri yeni səviyyəyə çatdırmağı hədəfləyir
    Эми Карлон: США стремятся вывести отношения с Азербайджаном на новый уровень

    Latest News

    20:06

    Kazakhstan urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran

    Region
    19:53

    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits Sangachal oil terminal

    Foreign policy
    19:49
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UAE company to expedite commissioning of Bilasuvar solar power plant

    Energy
    19:43

    Baku Metro discusses modernization with AIIB and ADB

    Infrastructure
    19:33

    Amy Carlon: US seeking to elevate relations with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:29

    Azerbaijan appoints New Consul General for Dubai

    Foreign policy
    19:21
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Central Asia and Russia

    Tourism
    19:13

    Schoolchildren to be taught digital literacy in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    19:02

    Azerbaijan to introduce age restrictions for social media registration

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed