    Azerbaijan appoints New Consul General for Dubai

    Foreign policy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 19:29
    Azerbaijan appoints New Consul General for Dubai

    The Consul General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Dubai (UAE) has been appointed.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev has signed the corresponding order.

    By order, Kamran Mammadzada was appointed Consul General of Azerbaijan in Dubai.

    By another order, the head of state recalled Javidan Huseynov from his post as Consul General of Azerbaijan in Dubai.

