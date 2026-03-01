Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan, UAE FMs discuss Middle East escalation

    Foreign policy
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 18:49
    Azerbaijan, UAE FMs discuss Middle East escalation

    On March 1, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Report informs.

    According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the main topic of discussion was the military clashes in the Middle East in recent days and the heightened tensions in the security environment. Both sides expressed deep concern over the current situation. They specifically highlighted the risks posed by the ongoing military escalation to regional stability, emphasizing the need to respect the norms and principles of international law and to resolve the conflict exclusively through dialogue and political means.

    They stated that ensuring the safety of civilians and civilian objects is a priority issue. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed condolences regarding the deaths and injuries of civilians resulting from the confrontation.

    Azerbaijan UAE Jeyhun Bayramov Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Middle East
    Ceyhun Bayramov BƏƏ-dən olan həmkarı ilə Yaxın Şərqdəki gərginliyi müzakirə edib
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и ОАЭ обсудили ситуацию на Ближнем Востоке

    Latest News

    19:38

    Araghchi: Iran to choose new supreme leader soon

    Region
    19:31

    3 US service members killed in military operation against Iran

    Other countries
    19:08
    Photo

    Turkish, Tajik citizens evacuated to Azerbaijan

    Region
    18:55

    Ahmadinejad's relatives deny death news

    Region
    18:49

    Azerbaijan, UAE FMs discuss Middle East escalation

    Foreign policy
    18:30

    Azerbaijani, Uzbek FMs discuss allied relations

    Foreign policy
    18:15

    Six dead, dozens injured in Iran's rocket attack on Israel

    Other countries
    18:11

    IRGC attacks USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with ballistic missiles

    Region
    18:04

    Larijani: Iran has no intention to attack regional countries

    Region
    All News Feed