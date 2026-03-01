Azerbaijan, UAE FMs discuss Middle East escalation

On March 1, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Report informs.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the main topic of discussion was the military clashes in the Middle East in recent days and the heightened tensions in the security environment. Both sides expressed deep concern over the current situation. They specifically highlighted the risks posed by the ongoing military escalation to regional stability, emphasizing the need to respect the norms and principles of international law and to resolve the conflict exclusively through dialogue and political means.

They stated that ensuring the safety of civilians and civilian objects is a priority issue. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed condolences regarding the deaths and injuries of civilians resulting from the confrontation.