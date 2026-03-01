192 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

From February 28, 2026, 08:00 (GMT+4) to March 1, 2026, 22:00, a total of 192 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.

According to Report, 82 were Azerbaijani citizens, while 110 were nationals of 19 various countries.

The evacuees included: 28 from Pakistan, 18 from Saudi Arabia, 18 from China, 17 from Tajikistan, 6 from the UAE, 4 from Jordan, 3 from Qatar, 3 from Bangladesh, 2 from the Philippines, and 2 from Nepal.

Additionally, one citizen each from Türkiye, Russia, Italy, Poland, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, France, and Brazil was safely evacuated.

22:12

Over the past 24 hours, a total of 123 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan through the Astara border crossing.

According to Report, 54 of them were Azerbaijani citizens, while 69 were nationals of 17 different countries. Azerbaijan provided the necessary conditions for their safe passage.

The evacuees included: 18 from Saudi Arabia, 18 from China, 6 from the UAE, 5 from Tajikistan, 4 from Jordan, 3 from Qatar, 3 from Bangladesh, 2 from the Philippines, 2 from Nepal, and one each from Italy, Pakistan, Poland, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, France, and Brazil.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking cities with air raids. In response, Iran fired rockets into Israeli territory and attacked Gulf countries hosting US military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace.