    Region
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 00:09
    Israel's operation against Iran pursues long-term security objectives, and without a change in Tehran's political system, these goals cannot be achieved, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar stated during a briefing for diplomats, Report informs.

    The minister emphasized that the purpose of the war is the final and lasting elimination of threats facing Israel.

    İsrail Tehranda hakimiyyət dəyişikliyində israrlıdır
    Саар: Цель операции Израиля в Иране - устранение всех угроз для страны

