FM: Israel's operation in Iran aims to eliminate all threats against it
Region
- 02 March, 2026
- 00:09
Israel's operation against Iran pursues long-term security objectives, and without a change in Tehran's political system, these goals cannot be achieved, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar stated during a briefing for diplomats, Report informs.
The minister emphasized that the purpose of the war is the final and lasting elimination of threats facing Israel.
Latest News
00:09
FM: Israel's operation in Iran aims to eliminate all threats against itRegion
23:51
Trump refuses to guarantee ceasefire during Iran talksRegion
23:42
UAE closes embassy in Tehran amid regional tensionsRegion
23:31
Iranian missiles strike on UAE kill six senior CIA officersRegion
23:14
US destroys 9 Iranian warships, says TrumpOther countries
22:43
Azerbaijani, Omani FMs express concern over regional escalationForeign policy
22:28
Photo
192 people evacuated from Iran to AzerbaijanRegion
22:05
CIA tracked Khamenei, Iranian politicians for monthsRegion
21:55