Azerbaijan plans to add AI principle to journalists' ethical code

Work is underway to add a new principle on artificial intelligence (AI) to the Code of Ethical Conduct for Azerbaijani Journalists, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council Mushfig Alasgarli said at the 9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists.

According to Report, Alasgarli said the new principle would establish rules governing the use of artificial intelligence by media entities.

"Internal documents regulating the use of artificial intelligence systems should be adopted by media editorial offices. These rules should clearly define the purposes and limits of AI use, verification procedures and editorial responsibility. Editorial offices should also create appropriate conditions to improve their employees' skills in using artificial intelligence," he said.

The deputy chairman stressed that the use of AI systems should not replace journalists' initiative and judgment, editorial independence or human oversight.

"Transparency should be ensured so that audiences can properly understand content created, modified or significantly shaped with the help of artificial intelligence. AI-generated photos, audio, video and other content that could mislead audiences should be appropriately labeled, and audiences should be informed of its origin," Alasgarli said.

He added that the use of AI systems should comply with the principles of copyright protection, confidentiality of personal data and sources, human dignity and non-discrimination.