Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Nigar Arpadarai: Food security and climate resilience are closely connected

    AIC
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 11:41
    Nigar Arpadarai: Food security and climate resilience are closely connected

    For Azerbaijan, food security is directly linked to the efficient use of water resources, support for farmers and strengthening the competitiveness of the agricultural sector, Member of Parliament and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion Nigar Arpadarai said at the World Food Day 2026 event held at ADA University.

    According to Report, Arpadarai said humanity is facing a profound contradiction.

    "While millions of people struggle to access sufficient and nutritious food, vast quantities of food are lost or wasted. We are not facing only a production problem - we are also confronting serious challenges related to access, distribution mechanisms, sustainability and the way resources are managed. Hunger is not an inevitable fate. It is a problem that must be addressed through our policies, investments, technological solutions and collective decisions," she said.

    Arpadarai said food security should be viewed through the prism of national strategy and economic resilience.

    "As a COP29 Climate Champion, I consider this an integral part of climate action. These agendas do not exist in isolation from one another; they are fundamentally interconnected. Food security means climate security, and climate resilience must begin with the systems that sustain our lives," she said.

    According to Arpadarai, Azerbaijan's experience clearly demonstrates this interconnection.

    "Our country has rich potential in terms of agricultural traditions, diverse geographical landscapes and a strong culture of rural production. Agriculture supports livelihoods and community life across our regions, but at the same time we face serious challenges such as water scarcity, land degradation, rising temperatures and increasing pressure on agricultural productivity," she said.

    Nigar Arpadarai Food security
    Nigar Arpadarai: "Azərbaycanda ərzaq təhlükəsizliyi suyun səmərəli istifadəsindən asılıdır"
    Нигяр Арпадараи: Продбезопасность Азербайджана зависит от эффективного использования воды
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