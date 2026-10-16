Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
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    Karabakh University interested in cooperating with leading universities in Uzbekistan

    Education and science
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 11:54
    Karabakh University interested in cooperating with leading universities in Uzbekistan

    Karabakh University is interested in establishing cooperation with leading universities of Uzbekistan, Rector of the university Shahin Bayramov said at the Second Rectors' Forum dedicated to the development of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek partnership in higher education, held in Khankandi, Report informs.

    According to him, Karabakh University is developing rapidly, striving to become a modern, world-class higher education institution and contribute to the further development of Azerbaijan.

    "Our main tasks are to build a high-quality educational process in accordance with international standards, pay special attention to scientific research, and develop innovative solutions that will make society's life easier," the rector noted.

    Karabakh University Shahin Bayramov
    Rektor: Qarabağ Universiteti Özbəkistanın aparıcı ali məktəbləri ilə əməkdaşlıq qurmaqda maraqlıdır
    Карабахский университет заинтересован в сотрудничестве с ведущими вузами Узбекистана
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